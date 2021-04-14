The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has impounded a Mercedes truck laden with banned and unregistered medicinal products in Asaba, Delta State Capital.

The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, dropped the hint in Abuja while reiterating the agency’s resolve to ensure that only wholesome medicinal products and other regulated products are available in the markets for public use and consumption.

In a statement by Sayo Akintola, NAFDAC Resident Media Consultant, on Wednesday, Prof Adeyeye disclosed that a Mercedes truck suspected to be carrying substandard and falsified medicinal products was intercepted along Asaba –Benin road by officers of the Agency’s Investigation and Enforcement (I&E) Directorate, following an intelligence report.

After thorough screening, she said the truck was found to contain, among other products, improperly stored Tetanus Diphtheria vaccine, and various unregistered, banned and controlled medicinal products, including Analgin Injection, CSP with Codeine cough syrup, Mepacrine HCL Tablets, Diethylcarbamazine Citrate Tablets, Dano Tetanus Vaccine, Artesunate Injection, and many others.

She further explained that the products were evacuated, and inventory taken while the suspects with cartons containing the products made police statements and were released on administrative bail.

According to the NAFDAC boss, further investigations revealed that the truck intercepted was conveying medicinal products purchased from Ogbo-Ogwu Bridge Head market in Onitsha, Anambra State for supply to retailers in Warri, Delta State.

The retailer outlets are: Pendrix Pharmacy, Warri, Samtex Pharmacy, Warri, Onos Pharmacy, Warri, Chima Patent Medicine Store, Warri, Imoson Patent Medicine Store, Warri, Sam-C Patent Medicine Store, Warri, Sunshine Patent Medicine Store, Warri and Hyunus Patent Medicine Store, Warri.

Others are Chuks Patent Medicine Store, Warri, Solomon Patent Medicine Store, Warri, Friday Patent Medicine Store, Warri, Madam Faithmax Patent Medicine Store, Warri, Omas Pharmacy, Warri, Evans Patent Medicine Store, Warri, Chiyere Patent Medicine Store, Warri and Philo Patent Medicine Store, Bridge Head Market, Onitsha.

Prof Adeyeye however, sent a strong warning signal to medicine merchants to always have the general wellbeing of Nigerians at heart over and above any other pecuniary consideration, stressing that there is no longer a hiding place for them if they fail to stop the illicit business of circulating dangerous medicinal products that are capable of compromising the health of the Nigerian public.