NAFDAC discovers rifles, seizes 50 trucks of fake drugs in Onitsha Market

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control said it uncovered rifles, live cartridges, and other weapons hidden by unknown persons at the Ogbo-Ogwu Drug Market in Onitsha, Anambra.

Its South-East Zonal Director, Dr Martins Iluyomade, disclosed this while addressing journalists on Wednesday, as part of the agency’s ongoing enforcement exercise aimed at eradicating fake and substandard drugs.

Iluyomade expressed surprise at the discovery, alleging that fake drug dealers hid the rifles intending to attack the enforcement team.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that NAFDAC has been at the drug sections of Onitsha Bridge Head Market since February 10 as part of an ongoing nationwide campaign to strengthen public health.

According to Iluyomade, 50 trailer loads of counterfeit and substandard drugs discovered in the market have been moved to the agency’s laboratories for further tests.

“With the prompt interventions of our security team, we saw and recovered a dagger, machetes, two guns, rifles and live cartridges.

“Every night, we keep arresting people who attempt to forcefully break into the shops to move the fake drugs or do one thing or another in this market.

“They are in custody and volunteering useful information,” he said.

Iluyomade commended leaders of the market for working with the team throughout the period of the operations.

He assured that some sections of the market would be reopened this week while they begin the next phase of the exercise.

