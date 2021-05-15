NAFDAC destroyed fake or substandard products worth N515. 6 million on Saturday in Gombe.

NAFDAC’s coordinator in Bauchi Zone, Josephine Dalym, said at the exercise that products destroyed were confiscated from the six states in the North-East geo-political zone.

She said falsely labelled and unwholesome food products and chemicals were among the products destroyed.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that products destroyed also included antibiotics, hypertension, diabetes and malaria drugs.

Others were Spaghetti, vegetable oils, non-alcoholic beverages, body creams, fake insecticides and fertilisers, among other things.

Dalym said the destruction of the products would eliminate the risk of their reintroduction into the markets.

She assured that NAFDAC would sustain its collaboration with other regulatory agencies and stakeholders to keep them abreast of regulatory requirements.

She warned the public to be wary of counterfeited COVID-19 vaccines currently circulating in Africa.

In his address of welcome earlier, Gonzuk Bedima, NAFDAC’s coordinator in Gombe State extolled the synergy between the agency and other regulatory agencies.

He called for continued support to stop the circulation of unwholesome products in markets.

“Let’s join our hands together to save lives; have a zero tolerance for unwholesome, fake and counterfeited products,’’ he said.