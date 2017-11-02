NAFDAC arraigns Tasty Time MD over alleged manufacture of unregistered products

The Managing Director of Tasty Time Nigeria Ltd, Isaac Kole, was on Thursday hauled up before a Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged manufacture of fake and unregistered products.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control arraigned the accused on a four-count charge bordering on producing fake products.

Kole was arraigned alongside his company — Tasty Time Nigeria Ltd.

In the charge, NAFDAC’s Prosecutor, Okon Chinyere, alleged that Kole and his company had been using their plant to produce unregistered Tasty Time products.

She identified the products as: Tasty Time juice, Glucosaid Energy drink, Tasty Time Pops Orange flavoured drink, Tasty Time Fitz Apple drink and Tasty Time mixed Orange flavoured drink.

The accused was also alleged to have packaged and labelled the products in a manner likely to create a wrong impression that they were genuine.

NAFDAC alleged that the accused also sold the unregistered products to the public in contravention of sections 1(1), 5(a) and 5(e), of the Foods and Drugs related Products, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In a short ruling, Justice Hadiza Rabiu-Shagari, allowed the accused to continue on the administrative bail granted him and adjourned until November 6 to determine his bail application.

The judge, however, ordered the accused to produce a director either from a Federal or Lagos State Ministry or parastatal agency, who will sign an undertaking to produce him in court on next adjournment.