The Nigerian Air Force has said that it will continue to do its best to ensure that the integrity of the country is not undermined.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, made the promise on the sideline of the inauguration of the locally built auxiliary power unit test stand held at 631 Aircraft Maintenance Depot, Ikeja.

The Air Chief said that as the Yuletide was gradually approaching, the NAF would do everything possible to ensure that Nigeria is secured.

He said: “I just came back from the North-East few days back; so, we are doing everything humanly possible to ensure that Nigeria is secured and that nobody undermines our territorial integrity.”

Abubakar also said that in a few day’s time, an operation would be held in Osun, aimed at making the state safe for everybody.