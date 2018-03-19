NAF student pilot force-lands Diamond 40 Trainer Aircraft

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The Nigerian Air Force says its student pilot has forced-landed a Diamond 40 Trainer Aircraft on the outskirts of Kaduna, while on a solo mission, as part of flying training at the 401 Flying Training School, Kaduna.

Adesanya said: “The incident, which took place today, March 19, 2018 was as a result of an airborne emergency that could not enable the pilot fly the aircraft back to the Base.

“He, therefore, force-landed the aircraft but with minimal damage to it.

“However, the student pilot, who was the only one on board, suffered minor injuries and is already receiving treatment at the 461 Nigerian Air Force Hospital, Kaduna.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has immediately directed the constitution of a board of inquiry to determine the exact cause of the incident while efforts are ongoing to recover the aircraft,” Adesanya said.

The plane force-landed at Kauran Dawa in Saminaka Local Area of Kaduna State.