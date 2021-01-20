The Nigerian Air Force on Wednesday in Abuja restated its commitment to protect the country’s territorial integrity against any form of threat.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, made the assertion at the unveiling of Private Premiere of “Eagle Wings” (motion picture), an Air Force story, presented by NAF Investments Limited in collaboration with Papel Image Tech, at the NAF Centre.

Abubakar, who expressed delight at the event, noted that the motion picture had definitely showcased the commitment of the service in protecting the territorial integrity of the country.

He also noted that the event had showcased an epoch of a history making and standard, redefining the partnership between NAFIL and Papel Image Tech with the support of NAF.

According to him, the Eagle Wings implores world class cinematography to present a moving story which captures the crucial roles of the efforts of NAF in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations in the North-East.

Abubakar said: “The idea of producing this motion picture was given consideration to avail Nigerians in particular and the world, with the first perspective to better appreciate the immeasurable sacrifices of NAF personnel and their families toward bringing peace and security to the country.

“It has always been my desire to see NAF breaking new frontiers that will not only place the service on the pedestrian of land mark achievement, but also set the pace for others to emulate its collective efforts in securing the country.

“This gathering therefore, avails us the opportunity to celebrate one of such achievements aimed at projecting the operational capacity of the service both kinetic and otherwise, and the gains in the ongoing fight against the insurgents.

“Indeed, as you see the stories unfold, the motion picture emphasises the efficacy of our efforts beyond guns and bullets to win the hearts and minds of the people in the troubled areas.”

The Chief of Air Staff, therefore, commended the collaboration of NAFIL and Papel Image Tech, the Director of Public Relations, NAF Headquarters, and NAF Advisory Committee for bringing the amazing story to the big screen.

He urged them to ensure the sustainability of their efforts by producing more movies that depict other aspects of the efforts of the service and armed forces in general in their quest to make the country a better place for everybody.

Abubakar noted that such efforts would go a long way to enlighten the public and the global community, while chronicling the success stories of the gallant troops in their efforts to protect the country.

He said: “Moreover, the continuous collaboration will further raise the bar on the unprecedented standards for professionalism demonstrated in the making of Eagle Wings which will greatly benefit the Nigerian movie industry.

“Rest assured that NAF will continue to give all necessary support to the NAFIL to achieve the desired objectives of its numerous lofty projects, especially in the area of enlightening the public on the efforts of NAF in making sure that the country is safe and secure.

“There is no doubt as shown in the screen that NAF has made giant stride over the last few years.

“All these achievements both in capacity/capability, have only been made possible due to President Muhammadu Buhari’s continuous support to the service.

“Therefore, on behalf of the airmen/airwomen and the civilian staff of the service, I express our heartfelt gratitude to him, while also reiterating our unalloyed loyalty and commitment to the security of the country and its citizens.”

Abubakar also commended the National Assembly, especially the Senate and House Committees on NAF, for their unwavering commitment to equip the service with the requisite tools to fulfill its constitutional roles.

The Chief of Air Staff also commended the Minister of Defence for his untiring efforts in making sure that NAF fulfilled its core mandate of protecting the country and its citizens.

He thanked the Chief of Defence Staff and other Service Chiefs for their mutual cooperation, which he said had been vital in all NAF’s endeavours to keep the country secured.

Earlier, the Special Guest, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, while unveiling the movie, expressed delight to be associated with NAF and indeed NAFIL.

Mohammed said: “With what I have seen on the screen, I think it was the best movie I have ever watched in my life.

“The movie we have just watched vividly portrayed how NAF optimally manages kinetic and nonkinetic air capacities/capabilities and human efforts with the available resources and manpower, to win the hearts and minds in the overall national strategic approach to attaining victory in the ongoing fight against insurgency and other criminality in the country.

“I am highly impressed with the professionalism of all the actors.

“I must say that Eagle Wings has undoubtedly set a new standard for Nollywood and also protect the image of NAF far beyond the shores of our great nation.”

Mohammed commended the CAS, whose commitment, diligence and strategic leadership he said had been outstanding and exemplary.

He also commended his exceptional vision, especially in utilising the media space to enlighten citizens and other stakeholders about the valuable contributions of NAF toward internal security, and offshore airpower projections in support of Nigeria’s national interest.

The minister urged the service to ensure sustainability of its good work, especially the movie to further enlighten the public on its efforts in making sure that the country and its citizens were safe.