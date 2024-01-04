NAF reschedules recruitment for Trades, Non-Tradesmen/Women

The Nigerian Air Force has shifted the 2024 zonal aptitude test for recruitment of Trades and Non-Tradesmen/Women from January 6, 2024 to January 13, 2024.

This was contained in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet.

In the statement on Thursday in Abuja, Gabkwet urged all applicants to note that all other details remained unchanged.

Also Read:

He said: “This is to inform applicants and the general public that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) recruitment zonal attitude test for Trades and Non-Tradesmen/women, earlier scheduled for January 6 will now be held on January 13.

“The NAF regrets all inconveniences this postponement may have caused applicants.”