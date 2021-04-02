The Nigerian Air Force has released more details on the “missing” Alpha Jet in Borno State.

The spokesman of the Service, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, gave the update in a statement in the early hours of Friday.

According to the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, the aircraft is suspected to have crashed.

The NAF declared the aircraft, said to be on a interdiction in the battle against Boko Haram, missing on March 31.

Gabkwet said in the statement: “Intelligence report gathered by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) indicates that the Alpha Jet aircraft (NAF475) that went off the radar with 2 crew members on board on 31 March 2021 might have crashed.

“The cause of the crash as well as the whereabouts of the 2 pilots remain unknown. The pilots are Flight Lieutenant John Abolarinwa and Flight Lieutenant Ebiakpo Chapele.

“Extensive search and rescue efforts are still ongoing by NAF surveillance aircraft as well as NAF Special Forces and Nigerian Army troops on ground.

“At this point, the NAF is not ruling out anything regarding the incident. It however remains hopeful that the crew would soon be found and rescued.”