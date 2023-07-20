NAF rains bombs on terrorists loyal to slain Katsina bandit kingpin, Boss, kills 22

828 828

About 22 armed bandits have been neutralised by the Nigerian Air Force in Batsari and Jibia Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

The neutralised terrorists have been identified mostly as the foot soldiers of a deceased bandit kingpin, Abdulkareem Boss.

They were neutralised on Monday by the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji, PRNigeria gathered.

Credible military sources told PRNigeria that the NAF air strikes were executed on the heels of credible intelligence reports that the terrorists were responsible for several abductions and violent attacks on some communities within Kankara LGA of Katsina State.

One of the sources, who was involved in the planning of the NAF onslaught, said: “In the same vein, intelligence reports at SOLA POI II uncovered a large number of terrorists hibernating at the location, with the aim of kidnapping and attacking commuters along Jibia-Katsina Road.

“Subsequently, the Air Component of OPHD conducted waves of air interdiction missions which acquired the targets in multiple passes killing several terrorists and destroying their structures and hideouts.”

It would be recalled that airstrikes by a NAF fighter jet had on August 6, 2022 eliminated a notorious terrorist Commander, Alhaji Abdulkareem Lawal, aka Abdulkareem Boss, and some of his foot soldiers at Ruga Forest in Katsina State.

Boss was alleged to have masterminded the killing of the Area Commander of Dutsinma Police Area Command on July 5, 2022 amidst several other atrocities.

When contacted, NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the recent airstrikes carried out on Monday, but refused to be drawn into making any further comment on the subject matter.

Gabkwet, however, noted that the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has directed all air component commanders to jointly synergise their efforts with other security agencies as they bring to bear NAF’s fire power on all terrorists’ targets and their enclaves.

PRNigeria.