Acting vice chancellor, University of Ibadan, Professor Adebola Babatunde Ekanola, has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari and other Nigerians on the death of the late Provost-Marshal of the Nigerian Army, Brig.-General Olatunji Luqman Olayinka, who died with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-General Ibrahim Attahiru, and ten other gallant officers in the ill-fated military plane crash in Kaduna, on Friday.

The late Brigadier-General Olayinka, 51, was an MPhil/PhD student in the Department of Peace, Security and Humanitarian Studies, Faculty of Multidisciplinary Studies, University of Ibadan.

A statement by the university’s Director of Public Communication, Olatunji Oladejo, quoted the acting vice chancellor as describing the late Olayinka as a highly cerebral, diligent, disciplined and focused officer, who was interested in using strategic studies to address security challenges in Nigeria.

Professor Ekanola offered prayers and sympathies to the security family in Nigeria, saying the death of the fallen gallant officers was a huge loss to Nigeria.

“Brig.-General Olayinka and others laid their lives for peace, security and unity of Nigeria. They would be remembered for their contributions to making Nigeria better than they met it.

“Today, this grief has touched us all. We must share the pain together. This loss is just as much ours.

“His death is a great loss to his family, Nigerian Army, University of Ibadan and the country generally,” he said.

The statement said the flag at the University of Ibadan will fly at half-mast for three days beginning from Monday, May 24, 2021 till Wednesday to honour the departed souls as ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari.