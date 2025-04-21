NAF officially absorbs first set of ex-JAWS as Airwomen

In a groundbreaking move for gender inclusion, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has officially welcomed its first set of Ex-Junior Air Women into its ranks as Airwomen.

This historic development comes as the NAF extends its Absorption Policy, initially designed exclusively for graduates of the Air Force Military School (AFMS), known as Ex-Junior Air Men (Ex-JAMs), to include their female counterparts from Air Force Girls’ Military School (AFGMS).

The policy review opens up exciting career opportunities for young women interested in serving in the NAF as Non-Commissioned Officers.

The first beneficiaries of this transformative policy are the members of the AFGMS Class of 2017, who graduated in August 2023.

After a rigorous selection process, these young women entered the 2024 NAF recruitment training at NAF Base, Kaduna, where they successfully completed their military training.

They have now proudly joined the NAF ranks, marking a new chapter in the history of gender equality within the service.

The policy revision not only provides Ex-JAWs with a direct pathway to military service, but also opens doors to educational and professional growth through the NAF’s training programmes.

For many of these women, this opportunity represents more than a career, it offers a future built on pride, purpose, and empowerment.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, expressed his vision: “This is a moment of triumph for every girl who has ever dreamed of wearing the uniform.

“It is a testament to the Air Force’s commitment to empowering young women and ensuring equal opportunities for all.”

The newly-absorbed Airwomen, shaped by the discipline and leadership instilled at AFGMS, are set to contribute significantly to the NAF and the nation.

The CAS noted: “Over the past 39 years, AFGMS has produced more than 3,500 graduates who have gone on to lead in various sectors, including the Armed Forces, government, academia, and other corporations.”

A statement on Monday by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said: “As these pioneering women step into their roles, they carry with them not just a legacy of achievement but also the message that gender is no barrier to excellence, service, or nation-building.

“They are not just making history; they are rewriting it.”

