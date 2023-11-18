NAF Officers storm EFCC office to forcefully release personnel nabbed for alleged fraud

Operatives of the Nigerian Air Force on Friday stormed the Kaduna State Command office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to forcefully release some officers arrested for alleged internet-related fraud.

The spokesman of the anti-graft agency, Dele Oyewale, revealed this in a statement he issued on Friday.

Oyewale said operatives of the Kaduna Zonal Command of the agency had on November 13, 2023 arrested five suspects at a residential inn and Disney Chicken Eatery, Barnawa, Kaduna, the Kaduna State capital, following credible intelligence about their alleged internet-related fraud activities.

Those arrested were identified as Favour Itung, Rachael Ande, Zuleiman Haruna, Abubakar Ismaila and Solomon Olobatoke.

Oyewale said: “However, after the sting operation, six military personnel who witnessed the operation at Disney Chicken Eatery, stormed the Kaduna Command and attempted to forcibly release the arrested fraud suspects.

“They were subdued and detained over the security breach.

“The intruders are four Air Force personnel: Lawal Abdullahi, Chukwuma Chidi Christian, Alfa Suleiman and Emmanuel Ekwozor, and two students of Nigerian Air Force Institute of Technology, AFIT: Chidera Anuba and Joseph Tokula.

:While in detention, there were inter-agency communication and discussions by the leadership of the EFCC and the Nigerian Air Force, NAF to resolve the issues.

“Unfortunately, dialogue on the release of the combative Air Force personnel broke down on Friday, November 17, 2023 when some unruly NAF Officers stormed the Kaduna Command in a commando-style, to forcefully release their detained colleagues.

“The EFCC exercised restraint in the face of the provocation and flagrant abuse of power.

“The Commission continued to engage with the leadership of the Nigeria Air Force and released the officers to the NAF Provost after they had been duly profiled.

“The EFCC wishes to assure the public that it will continue to carry out its statutory mandate of tackling all cases of economic and financial crimes, without let or hindrance.”