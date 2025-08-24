NAF neutralises 35 terrorists near Nigeria-Cameroon border

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says the air component of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) has neutralised more than 35 terrorists in precision air strikes near the Nigeria–Cameroon border.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Director of Public Relations and Information of NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, on Saturday in Abuja.

Ejodame said the operation was carried out in the early hours of August 23 following an attempted attack on ground troops at Kumshe axis of Borno State.

He said the precision air interdiction was executed based on multiple intelligence reports, adding that the terrorists were engaged in successive strikes at four identified assembly areas.

The NAF spokesman explained that the air strikes were successful, with communication re-established with ground troops who confirmed that the situation around their location had stabilised.

He said the latest operation was part of NAF’s efforts to dominate the battle space and deny terrorists freedom of action in the North East.

According to Ejodame, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, commended the professionalism of the aircrew and reaffirmed NAF’s resolve to sustain aggressive and intelligence-driven operations.

“The sustained operations were aimed at providing close air support to ground forces and disrupting terrorist logistics and movement corridors along the border region,” he said.

