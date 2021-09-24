NAF matriculates 42 student nurses, pledges adequate funding of NAFCONS

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Friday pledged adequate funding of its College of Nursing Science to enable the training of quality NAF health personnel.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, stated this during the 1st matriculation and capping ceremony of 42 students of the Nigerian Air Force College of Nursing Science (NAFCONS) in Kaduna.

The Air Chief was represented by the Air Officer Commanding, Air Training Command, Kaduna, AVM Ayoola Jolasinmi.

Amao reiterated NAF’s commitment to excellence, adding that this was paramount if the service was to discharge its constitutional roles effectively.

According to him, the occasion marks the beginning of NAF’s official journey into the nursing profession as the students are qualified to advance to clinical training.

“The ceremony equally signifies that you are on your way to becoming a member of one of the noblest professions and have subscribed to its ideals of service.

Amao thanked the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria and the National Board for Technical Education for granting accreditation to commence training of nurses for the award of Higher National Diploma (HND).

The Air Chief also commended the Chief of Medical Services and the Director Nursing Services for working hard to ensure that NAF approved the establishment of NAFCONS as an autonomous institution.

Earlier, the Chief of Medical Services, Air Commodore Olabode Babalola, said the Chief of Air Staff had shown much interest in the college and worked hard to ensure its success.

Babalola said the event signified the official admittance of the students into the college and qualified them to start wearing the nurses’ cap.

“So, keep the cap on your head and do not allow yourself to be de-capped.

“You need to understand that every stage of your training matters, and note that if you are found wanting in any way, be it in academics, moral conduct or discipline, you could be withdrawn,” Babalola warned.