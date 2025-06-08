NAF launches pre-emptive airstrikes on Boko Haram, kills scores

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai has taken out key Boko Haram hideouts at Tumbumma Baba and Chiralia in Borno State, killing scores of terrorists.

This was contained in a statement issued by the NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, on Saturday in Abuja.

Ejodame said that NAF conducted a series of precision airstrikes on Thursday and Friday based on credible intelligence on the plan by the terrorists to launch attacks on Sallah day.

He said that NAF aircraft targeted terrorist structures reportedly used for storage and coordination, delivering direct hits and crippling planned attacks aimed at disrupting Eid celebrations.

According to him: “Battle Damage Assessments confirmed the neutralisation of several terrorists and the destruction of key logistics structures.

“This pre-emptive action underscores NAF’s commitment to safeguarding civilian lives and supporting national security objectives.”

