NAF jets kill terrorists after attack on Yobe village

Attack aircraft of the Nigerian Air Force have eliminated scores of insurgents suspected to be members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province in Yobe State, PRNigeria learnt.

The ISWAP terrorists, it was learnt, were killed on Saturday by aggressive airstrikes of the Nigerian Air Force jets.

The attack was carried out by the Air Task Force of Operation Hadin Kai, supported by ground troops.

A security source told PRNigeria that the terrorists had successfully launched an attack on Katarko village in Gujba Local Government Area of the State, but met their waterloo when they were fleeing after wreaking havoc.

The source said: “Suspected ISWAP terrorists on six gun trucks, earlier this morning, attacked Katarko Village, in Gujba Local Government of Yobe State.

“However, troops of Sector 2 and the Air Task Force of Operation Hadin Kai, however, repelled the attack.

“The actual number of the ISWAP fighters killed by the air interdictions, however, cannot be ascertained at the moment.”

PRNigeria.