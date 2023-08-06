NAF jets bomb hideouts of Zamfara bandits’ warlord, Dankarami, eliminate scores of terrorists

PRNigeria recently reported that Nigerian military airstrikes eliminated scores of foot soldiers of the notorious bandit kingpin, Dankarami.

Another separate military air interdiction also targeted the enclave of Ado Aliero, also a terrorist kingpin in Zamfara, near Asola Mountain in Tsafe local government, killing over a dozen bandits.

The Air components of Operation Hadarin Daji have recently been heightened in the North West, as part of ridding the region of terrorists and their activities.

Some of the recent air strikes were conducted in various locations in Zurmi, Tsafe, Faskari and Jibia Local Government Areas (LGA) in Zamfara and Katsina States.