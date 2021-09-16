NAF investigates aircraft firing of civilian settlements

The Nigeria Air Force says that a board of inquiry has been set up to investigate the circumstances surrounding the alleged wrongful firing of shots on civilian settlements in Yobe by an aircraft from the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai on September 15, 2021.

Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, said in a statement on Thursday that following intelligence on Boko Haram/ISWAP movements along the Kamadougou Yobe River line, an aircraft was detailed to respond to the suspected terrorists activities in the area, along the Nigeria/Niger border at about 0600hrs on 15 September 2021.

The statement read: “The aircraft while operating south of Kanama observed suspicious movement consistent with Boko Haram terrorists behaviour whenever a jet aircraft is overhead.

“Accordingly, the pilot fired some probing shots. It is important to state that the area is well known for continuous Boko Haram /ISWAP activities.

“Unfortunately, reports reaching Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Headquarters alleged that some civilians were erroneously killed while others were injured.”

Gabkwet said the initial release denying the involvement of NAF aircraft was based on the first report available to the Air Component that civilians were bombed, as the aircraft detailed for the mission was not carrying bombs.