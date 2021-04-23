Nigerian troops assisted by fighter helicopters from the Nigerian Air Force have foiled a terrorists attack in Gaidam town in Yobe State.

Geidam is the hometown of the Acting Inspector-General of the Police, Usman Baba, and the immediate past Governor of Yobe State, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam.

PRNigeria gathered that Boko Haram fighters invaded Gaidam in 10 gun trucks to attack residents of the town, predominantly Muslims, who were about to break their Ramadan fast on Friday evening.

However, Nigerian Air Force fighter and attack jets were swiftly scrambled to repel the terrorists.

According to a military intelligence officer, over a dozen insurgents were killed by the aggressive bombardments of the military aircraft.

The source told PRNigeria that though the ground troops pursued some terrorists who fled after the attack was foiled, he cannot give the exact figure of the casualty suffered by the Boko Haram criminals.

Similar incidents occurred on April 13 when Nigerian troops foiled multiple terrorists attacks targeted at soldiers and some Muslim faithful during the breaking of Ramadan fast at Gajiram and Damasak in Borno State.

During the counter-terrorism operation, effective close air support was provided by the Nigerian Air Force aircraft to ground troops at Damasak and Gajiram after they came under fire by ISWAP/Boko Haram Terrorists.

A military intelligence source had told PRNigeria that the terrorists were on a reprisal mission to avenge the loss of their 13 eminent Commanders, who were killed by troops in the Lake Chad axis the previous.

