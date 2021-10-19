NAF gunship eliminates over 50 bandits in Kaduna

A helicopter gunship belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Monday evening killed scores of bandits in Saulawa-Farin Ruwa, a settlement in Kaduna State.

The criminals, who rode on several motorcycles, PRNigeria learnt, were advancing to stage an ambush on ground troops at Dogon Dawa and Damari communities in Birnin Gwari local government area of the state.

A military source involved in the operation, confirmed the NAF gunship’s airstrikes on the bandits.

He told PRNigeria while declining to mention his name that, “In continuation of the Kaduna state multi-agency Op, the NAF Air Component on 18 Oct 21 provided Close Air Support to ground forces advancing from DOGON DAWA-DAMARI-SAULAWA axis.

“Extensive scan to avert any form of surprise attacks from bandits around the loc led to the interception of bandits on 5 x motorcycle 2nm east of SAULAWA, staging for a possible ambush on advancing troops. With a good mind of judgement and sincerity of purpose, the helicopter gunship brought the miscreants to their unexpected doom with several precise strikes.

“Subsequently, after the neutralization of the bandits’ ambush party, bandits on several motorcycles were sighted fleeing towards FARIN RUWA and were struck effectively with weapons on board. Fleeing bandits within the surrounding forests were followed up and engaged by ground forces.

“In maintaining a presence for an effective annihilation of the bandits, a second helicopter gunship came overhead the location in dogged support of the ground forces. Several bandits were seen scampering for safety in disarray under superior firepower from the ground and air forces. This led to the effective annihilation of a large number of bandits during the operation.”

Meanwhile, one of the videos of the encounter sighted by PRNigeria, showed how a military helicopter was pursuing the fleeing bandits, while ground troops at the other end were shelling the terrorists.

Videos and feedback on the operation from both the ground forces and local sources revealed that over 50 armed bandits were killed.