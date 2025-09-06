NAF, ground troops crush over 30 terrorists in Borno

The Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), in concert with ground troops, killed more than 30 terrorists in a decisive joint operation in Borno.

This is contained in a statement by Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director, Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force on Saturday in Abuja.

Ejodame said the operation, conducted on Friday, took place at Dar-El-Jamal village in Bama Local Government Area of the state, following reports of heavy terrorist engagement against friendly forces.

He said the air component acting swiftly on the situation report, deployed an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) and Air Interdiction (AI) mission.

According to him, the aircrew established contact with ground forces in Banki, who confirmed that reinforcements were already moving to support troops.

“On arrival at Dar Jamel, the aircrew visually identified friendly forces before ISR scans revealed terrorists fleeing northwards from the town towards nearby bushes.

“In a series of three precise and successive strikes, the fleeing terrorists were decisively engaged, resulting in the neutralisation of over 30 insurgents.

“Shortly afterwards, reinforcement troops arrived at the location, secured the area, and stabilised the situation,” he said.

Ejodame said the coordinated success highlighted the seamless synergy between air and ground forces, underscoring the effectiveness of joint efforts in counterterrorism operations.

This, according to him, also reinforces the NAF’s resolve to dismantle terrorist networks, protect vulnerable communities, and restore lasting peace to the North East and beyond.

“The NAF, working closely with sister services and other security agencies, reassures Nigerians that it will continue to take deliberate and collaborative actions to ensure the safety and security of all citizens across the country,” he said.

