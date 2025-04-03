NAF gets new spokesperson, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the appointment of Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame as its new Director of Public Relations and Information.

He takes over from Air Vice Marshal Olusola Akinboyewa, who has been reassigned to the Defence Headquarters as Director of Civil-Military Relations.

A statement from NAF Headquarters described Air Commodore Ejodame as a seasoned officer with extensive experience in logistics, strategic planning, and defence management.

He is a member of the 45th Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

Holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering, a Master’s degree in Transport and Logistics, and a PhD in Information Systems and Management Studies from the University of Sheffield, United Kingdom.

Attended logistics training at the United Nations International Peace Support Operations Centre in Kenya and completed the Optimisation and Decision-Making in Supply Chain Course in Portugal.

Graduated from the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, and the Air Force War College, Makurdi, where he emerged as the Best Graduating Participant.

Received the Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of Air Staff Awards at the National Defence College, Abuja.

Directing Staff at both the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, and the National Defence College, Abuja.

Pioneer Dean of the Faculty of Social and Management Sciences at the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), Kaduna. Former Director of Procurement at AFIT.

Also Read

Served as Nigeria’s Defence Adviser at the Nigeria High Commission in Malaysia, where he was also concurrently accredited to nine other countries, strengthening Nigeria’s defence ties in the region.

Professional Memberships and Affiliations

Air Commodore Ejodame is a member of several professional bodies, including:

Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR)

Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM)

Fellow of the Air Force War College and National Defence College

Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport

Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management of Nigeria

His appointment as NAF’s spokesperson brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, positioning him to enhance the Air Force’s public relations and communication strategies.

Post Views: 22