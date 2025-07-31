NAF gains strategic foothold in Gulf of Guinea as Akwa Inom hands over Eket airstrip

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has described the transfer of the Eket Airstrip to the Nigerian Air Force by the Akwa Ibom State Government as a strategic masterstroke that will significantly strengthen Nigeria’s airpower projection within the Gulf of Guinea, a region of rising geopolitical and economic interest.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, in Uyo, on 31 July 2025, the CAS noted that the strategic location of the Eket Airstrip would enable sustained Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) operations.

He added that the facility would also enhance the NAF’s rapid response capability to emerging threats and security challenges, thereby reinforcing the federal government’s drive toward shared prosperity and national resilience.

“The Eket Airstrip is not just a piece of infrastructure,” Air Marshal Abubakar said, “It is a gateway to enhanced security, territorial integrity, and regional influence. Its proximity to key national economic assets such as the Floating Liquefied Natural Gas Plant, the Ibom Deep Sea Port, and the BUA Refinery further underscores its importance. With a NAF presence there, these vital installations will enjoy a more robust layer of protection.”

He further praised Governor Eno’s proactive stance on national security and infrastructure development, noting that the collaboration between the State and the NAF in facilitating the transfer of the airstrip exemplifies responsible governance and intergovernmental cooperation. “Your Excellency, your support to national defense initiatives and the gracious donation of land for the establishment of a Forward Operational Base (FOB) close to the airstrip reflect a deep understanding of the security dynamics of our time,” the CAS stated. “Once operational, the FOB will not only serve military objectives but will also elevate Akwa Ibom’s profile as a hub for investment and tourism.”

The CAS also reassured the Governor of the NAF’s commitment to the safety and welfare of all Nigerians, including those residing in Akwa Ibom. “We remain resolute in our mission to secure Nigeria from the air. With partners like you, Your Excellency, we are confident that we can achieve even more in our quest for peace, progress, and prosperity,” he affirmed. Air Marshal Abubakar expressed gratitude for the hospitality extended to him and his delegation and called for continued synergy between the NAF and the Akwa Ibom State Government.

In his remarks, Governor Umo Bassey Eno expressed profound appreciation for the visit of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, and his distinguished delegation to Akwa Ibom State. He noted that the visit not only highlights the strategic importance of the State in Nigeria’s security architecture but also reaffirms the deepening partnership between the Nigerian Air Force and the government and people of Akwa Ibom.

Before departing for Abuja, the CAS paid a courtesy visit to the palace of His Royal Majesty, Obong Edidem Charles D. Abia, FCA (Attah Ekid Afid), the Paramount Ruler of Eket Local Government Area. While at the palace, the CAS expressed the Nigerian Air Force’s profound appreciation for the monarch’s enduring collaboration with security agencies. He noted that this longstanding partnership has significantly contributed to regional development and the improved well-being of the people. In his response, His Royal Majesty, Obong Edidem Charles D. Abia, expressed appreciation to the Chief of the Air Staff for the visit, noting that, “together, we shall continue to build bridges of peace, development, and security for the benefit of our people and the progress of Nigeria as a whole. The visit marks a significant milestone in the deepening relationship between the NAF and the State, particularly in areas of operational cooperation, infrastructure development, and homeland security.

