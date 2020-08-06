The Nigerian Air Force says it is expecting the delivery of 12 additional aircrafts to be deployed in the fight against insurgency in the country.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, made this known on Wednesday while on a one-day operational visit to the 407 Air Combat Training Group, Kainji, Niger State.

“We are expecting additional aircraft paid by the Federal Government,” he said.

Abubakar, after inspecting the projects, also said the Service is expecting the delivery of the Super Tucano aircraft in the Country.

He said that the Super Tucano is particularly important in the fight against the Boko Haram insurgency.

The CAS was also briefed on the progress of work on the ongoing Periodic Depot Maintenance of the Alpha Jets, the activation of the aircraft and the engine.

The air chief expressed satisfaction with the progress of the Alpha Jet PDM, as well as with the technicians working on the aircraft.

“We are working to get the aircraft out as quickly as possible to add value to what we are doing,” he said.

The CAS also inspected ongoing infrastructural development projects aimed at improving the operational environment and enhancing the welfare of personnel and their families.

The projects inspected included the ongoing re-construction/re-modeling of two blocks of 10 x single-bedroom flats for Single Quarters, Married Officers Quarters and Airmen Transit accommodation.

Abubakar, who was accompanied on the visit by Branch Chiefs and Directors from Headquarters NAF, was received, upon arrival in Kainji, by the Air Officer Commanding Air Training Command, AVM Musa Mukhtar, as well as the Commander 407 ACTG, Squadron Leader Kingsley Igwegbe.