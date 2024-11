NAF destroys residence, arms depot of Dogo Gide’s loyalist

The Nigerian Air Force Air Component of “Operation Fansan Yamma” has killed several terrorists in an airstrike on the residence of a terrorist kingpin loyal to Dogo Gide in Palele, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

This was contained in a statement by the NAF Director, Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, on Monday.

Akinboyewa said that the air interdiction was conducted on November 16, adding that a critical arms depot and residence of the notorious kingpin, Mallam Saleh, a loyalist of Dogo Gide, were destroyed.

He said that Saleh’s reign of terror had plagued vulnerable communities in Shiroro, with attacks, abductions, and extortion leaving a trail of fear.

Also Read:

According to him, the air component had been tracking his movements, gathering crucial intelligence to dismantle his operations.

Akinboyewa said: “As NAF aircraft swooped in, terrorists on motorcycles were spotted in the target area.

“With swift and precise action, the NAF assets unleashed devastating strikes, obliterating the weapons cache and dealing a crushing blow to the terrorists.

“A secondary explosion confirmed the destruction of the munitions, crippling Saleh’s capabilities.

“This bold operation is part of the NAF’s logistics strangulation strategy, aimed at decimating terrorist strongholds and restoring peace to the region.”

Akinboyewa assured that the NAF would maintain dominance through the collaboration with surface forces, constant patrols, situational awareness, and targeted interdictions.

According to him, the mission has significantly degraded the terrorists’ operational capabilities.

Post Views: 12