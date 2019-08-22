The Nigerian Air Force says its Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorists logistics base at Bula Bello on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno.

The service said the ATF under Operation Green Sweep III also destroyed the insurgents’ assembly area at Bula Bello.

Operation GREEN SWEEP III is targeted at terrorists’ positions in Borno.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information who made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, added that the operation was conducted on Thursday.

Daramola explained that the operation was executed after Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions revealed that the settlement was being used by BHT elements as a staging area to launch attacks against troops.

He said: “Consequently, the ATF dispatched two Alpha Jets and an Mi-35M helicopter to attack the identified buildings within the settlement.

“Overhead the target area, several BHT fighters were seen within the settlement.

“The two Alpha Jets therefore took turns attacking the target area, scoring direct hits on the desired points of impact.

“The structures were damaged by the strikes while several of the terrorists were neutralised.

“The few surviving fighters were taken out in follow-on strikes by the MI-35M attack helicopter.”

He said the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its operations against the terrorists in the North-East.