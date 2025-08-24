NAF destroys bandit’s enclave, rescues 76 victims in Katsina

The Katsina State Government says a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) air strike has destroyed the enclave of a bandits’ kingpin, Babaro, at Pauwa Hill in Kankara Local Government Area of the state.

He was believed to be the mastermind behind the recent deadly attack on Unguwan Mantau in Malumfashi LGA, where many killed and several others abducted.

Dr. Nasir Mu’azu, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, said this in a statement on Saturday in Katsina.

He said the NAF air interdiction was conducted on Saturday morning at Pauwa Hill in Kankara LGA, and successfully rescued 76 kidnapped victims, including women and children.

“Specifically, the operation targeted Babaro’s stronghold at Pauwa Hill – one of his most notorious bases that has long been a source of terror to surrounding communities,” he said.

Mu’azu said that all those abducted during the attack on Unguwan Mantau have since been rescued.

He said: “It was regrettably noted that one child tragically lost his life during the ordeal.

“The strike is part of a broader strategy to dismantle criminal hideouts, weaken their networks, and put an end to the cycle of killings, kidnappings, and extortion that have plagued innocent citizens.

“The rescue of the kidnapped victims further underscores the effectiveness of coordinated air and ground operations, as security forces intensify their efforts to flush out bandits and restore confidence among the people.”

Mu’azu commended the NAF, Nigerian Army, and all security agencies for their courage and professionalism in the fight.

He added: “Their sacrifices are steadily reclaiming Katsina’s towns and villages from the grip of criminals.

“We reaffirm our continued support through logistics, intelligence sharing, and community engagement, ensuring these efforts are sustained until banditry is completely eradicated.”

The commissioner also urged residents of the state to be vigilant and provide timely information that could assist ongoing security operations.

