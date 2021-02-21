The Nigerian Air Force says its Beechcraft King Air B350 aircraft crashed while returning to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja after reporting engine failure enroute Minna, the Niger State capital.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, announced this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

According to the statement, first responders are at the scene, but sadly, all the seven personnel on board died in the crash.

Daramola said the Chief of Air Staff, AVM Oladayo Amao, had directed an immediate investigation into the incident.

He urged the public to remain calm and await the outcome of investigation.

Amao, on behalf of all NAF personnel, commiserated with the families of the deceased, the statement said.

The aircraft departed Abuja on Sunday in the morning before it crashed, killing all the persons in it.

Those said to be on board, whose first names were obtained, included Flight Lieutenants Gazama and Piyo; Flight Officer Okpara; FS Olawumi; ACM Johnson; and Sergeant Oluka.

According to Twitter handle of Senator Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation, the aircraft reported engine failure at 10.39am and crash landed on the final approach path of Abuja Runway 22.

Daramola’s statement said: “This is to confirm that a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all 7 personnel on board died in the crash.

“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident. While urging the general public to remain calm and await the outcome of investigation, the CAS, on behalf of all NAF personnel, commiserates with the families of the deceased.”