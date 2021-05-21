A Nigerian Air Force aircraft conveying some top military officers has crashed near Kaduna, NAF Twitter handle: @NigAirForce, has confirmed.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, has been confirmed as one of those onboard.

A tweet by the Nigerian Air Force confirmed that air crash, involving a @NigAirForce aircraft, occurred near the Kaduna International Airport.

The Air Force spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, in the tweet, said the immediate cause of the crash was still being ascertained.

However, effort to get confirmation from Nigerian Army has been unsuccessful as the spokesperson, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, did not respond to calls.