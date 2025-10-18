NAF announces road closure in Abuja for 10km walk, jog

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) will on Saturday, conduct its annual 10km Walk/Jog Exercise in Abuja as part of efforts to enhance the health, fitness and operational readiness of its personnel.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Ejodame said that the exercise underscored the importance of physical fitness to military efficiency and overall mission readiness.

He said the exercise, which would commence by 6am and end by 8am, will take place along the service lane between Karu Bridge and Mogadishu Cantonment Bridge on the Abuja-Nyanya-Keffi Expressway.

This, according to him, this will lead to a temporary closure of the road to vehicular movement during the period.

Ejodame said adequate arrangements had been made to ensure the safety of participants and residents, adding that normal traffic flow would resume immediately after the exercise.

He appreciated the cooperation and understanding of the public as the NAF continues to promote the well-being and effectiveness of its personnel in the discharge of constitutional duties.