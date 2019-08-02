Authorities said two Alpha Jets of the Nigerian Air Force have bombed a Boko Haram terrorists’ hideout in Alafa area in Sambisa Forest of Borno State, killing scores of the fighters.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, who announced this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the operation was conducted on Thursday.

Daramola explained that the air strike which was conducted on Thursday followed Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions.

He said the ISR missions revealed the presence of the terrorists, along with their logistics supplies and equipment, in a group of structures within the settlement.

He said: “Accordingly, the ATF dispatched two Alpha Jets to attack the location, scoring accurate hits in the target area, which led to the destruction of some of the structures and equipment as well as the killing of several terrorists.”

Daramola said the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its operations against the terrorists in the Northeast.