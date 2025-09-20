NAF airstrikes kill 25 terrorists in Borno, Yobe

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has killed more than 25 terrorists in a coordinated night air operation at Bula in Yobe State and Banki axis of Borno State.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, on Saturday.

Ejodame said the operations were conducted on September 18 following intelligence from ground troops.

He said a force package of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) assets and strike aircraft tracked terrorist movements and identified multiple groups north of Banki.

He said real-time updates were relayed to ground forces and base operations, enabling synchronised action.

He said: “The strike aircraft engaged the terrorists in three successive precision strikes on their movement routes and assembly areas, effectively neutralising more than 25 fighters.

“Post-strike surveillance confirmed ground forces remained in defensive positions, with no further threats observed.”

Ejodame said the operation underscored NAF’s decisive support to ground troops, denial of terrorist freedom of action, and unwavering commitment to securing Nigeria’s North East.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']