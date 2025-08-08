NAF air strikes foil attack on troops in Borno, kill several terrorists

The air component of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), a military onslaught against terror groups in North-East Nigeria, has neutralised several terrorists while attempting to attack ground troops in Rann, a border community in Borno State.

A statement in Abuja by the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the Air Component of OPHK executed coordinated Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) and Air Interdiction (AI) missions after receiving credible intelligence of the impending attack.

“Ground troops in Rann were swiftly alerted, and ISR platforms identified clusters of insurgents attempting to flee.

“Precision air strikes were launched, neutralising several fighters and halting the assault,” the statement said.

The NAF stated that the rapid response restored calm to the area and underscored its “unwavering commitment to providing close air support, safeguarding troops, and swiftly eliminating insurgent threats.”

Rann, located near the Nigeria–Cameroon border, has been a recurring target of insurgent attacks, making the latest operation a significant boost to security efforts in the region.

Post Views: 1