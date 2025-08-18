NAF Air Strike: 62 kidnap victims escape bandits’ den

Sixty-two people kidnapped by armed bandits in north-west Nigeria have escaped following an air strike on the camp of a notorious bandits’ kingpin, Muhammadu Fulani, in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina state.

Dr. Nasir Mu’azu, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Katsina.

According to him, the targeted strike, carried out on Saturday evening, forced the bandits to flee, creating an opportunity for their captives to break free.

Mu’azu said that 12 of the escaped victims were currently receiving medical attention at Matazu General Hospital, while 16 others were at the Nigerian Army Forward Operational Base (FOB) in Kaiga Malamai.

“The Nigerian Air Force operation, conducted on Saturday at 05:10 p.m., forced the bandits to flee their stronghold, creating the opportunity for the mass escape of victims held captive.

“During interviews with the rescued victims, it was confirmed that the bandits fled as a result of the airstrike.

“The victims revealed that about 62 people escaped and took off in different directions.

“Majority of the victims were abducted from Sayaya village during a night attack on Monday, August 11, 2025, by Fulani’s gang, that has been terrorising Matazu, Kankia, Dutsinma, and parts of Kano State,” he said.

Dr Mu’azu said an Air Force quick response wing had now been deployed to Matazu and Bakori local government areas to counter persistent attacks.

“Troops are currently monitoring the situation for further rescue operations. The general security situation in the area remains calm,” he said.

He added that the state government would ensure the victims were reunited with their families after they had completed medical checks.

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda praised what he described as the “gallant efforts” of security forces and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ending banditry in the state.

Armed gangs known locally as bandits have carried out mass abductions and deadly raids in north-west and central Nigeria in recent years, targeting villages, schools and highways.

