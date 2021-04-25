Rafael Nadal won his 12th Barcelona Open title with a thrilling three-set victory over Greece’s world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Nadal trailed 4-2 in the opener but recovered, breaking twice to take it.

Tsitispas showed great grit in the second set, saving two match points in the 10th game before levelling the match on a tie-break.

In a tight third set, Nadal survived a match point himself before piling on the pressure to win 6-4 6-7 (6-8) 7-5.

Nadal had lost to the Greek in the Australian Open quarter-finals in February.