Nadal tests positive for COVID-19

Rafael Nadal tested positive for COVID-19 upon arriving in Spain after playing at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi last week, he said on social media Monday. Nadal said he tested positive after taking a PCR test.

“I am experiencing some unpleasant moments but I hope that I will improve little by little,” Nadal wrote on Twitter. “I am now confined at home and have informed those people who have been in contact with me of the result.”

The 20-time Grand Slam champion added that he registered negative tests throughout his trip in Kuwait and Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi event marked Nadal’s comeback from a foot injury and his first tournament appearance since the Citi Open in Washington in August. The injury forced him to skip Wimbledon, the Tokyo Olympics and the US Open.

“As a result of the situation, I have to have complete flexibility with my calendar and will be analyzing my options depending on my progress,” Nadal added on social media. “I will keep you informed of any decision about my future tournaments.”

The first Grand Slam of 2022 is the Australian Open, which starts on Jan. 17.