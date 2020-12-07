Rafael Nadal has received the Community of Madrid’s highest honour, the Grand Cross of the Order of Dos de Mayo.

In a season that was defined by the coronavirus pandemic, Nadal has sent a message in support of the people who have lost loved ones and paid tribute to all the health workers.

The Spaniard launched the #NuestraMejorVictoria campaign (Our Best Victory) together with basketball player Pau Gasol, encouraging donations from Spanish sport for the fight against COVID-19.

“First of all, I would like to remember the victims of this terrible pandemic, which we are going through, and all their families. I think it affects us all in one way or another, but above all those that have lost loved ones,” Nadal said in his speech.

“Thank you to all the health workers, particularly in Madrid, a community that was severely affected in the first wave. And also thank you to the forces and State security organisations. I’m convinced that Spain will do what it has always been able to do; to come through tough and difficult circumstances. This time will be no exception.

“Thank you for this recognition, it is a true honour. I’d like to thank and share this distinction with the citizens of the Community of Madrid, a place that feels very close to my heart and where I always receive special affection. I’ve enjoyed unforgettable moments, both personal and professional. We all owe a lot to this community, because it has always been there for us.

“I hope that what we are going through now will soon be but a memory and we can go back to sharing and enjoying the things that make us happy soon. Hopefully this will be over as soon as possible. You’ve all made this an unforgettable day for me.”