Spanish tennis superstar Rafael Nadal on Wednesday booked his place for the 2021 French Open (Roland Garros) semifinals.

World no. 3 in men’s singles, Nadal beat Argentine opponent Diego Schwartzman 3-1 with sets of 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the quarterfinal match in Paris.

The game lasted for two hours and 45 minutes.

During his career, Nadal dominated the French Open, securing the title for a total of 13 times.

The 35-year-old is the latest French Open champion as well.

In this year’s semifinal, Nadal will face Serbian superstar Novak Djokovic or Italy’s Matteo Berrettini.