Nadal jumps to No.4 on ATP ranking

Spaniard Rafael Nadal has climbed one spot to No. 4 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings after he captured a historic 14th Roland Garros title and record-extending 22nd Grand Slam trophy in Paris last week.

The 36-year-old is the oldest men’s champion in the history of the clay-court event and has now moved level with countryman Carlos Alcaraz on a Tour-leading four titles in 2022. It is also the first time Nadal has won the Australian Open and Roland Garros titles in the same season.

23-year-old Casper Ruud has jumped to a career-high No. 6 after he became the first Norwegian man to reach the final at a Grand Slam following his run at Roland Garros.

The eight-time tour-level champion, who had never been beyond the fourth round at a major before, defeated seeds Lorenzo Sonego, Hubert Hurkacz and Marin Cilic before he lost to Nadal in the final in their first ATP Head2Head meeting.

Croatian Marin Cilic has jumped back inside the Top 20 following his standout run in Paris. The 33-year-old shocked World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev en route to the semi-finals.

By advancing to the last four in the French capital for the first time, Cilic became just the fifth active player to reach the semi-finals at all four Grand Slams, joining Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray.

Dane Holger Rune continued to make waves at Roland Garros, becoming the first Danish man to advance to the quarterfinals at a Grand Slam in the Open Era.

The 19-year-old, who captured his maiden tour-level trophy in Munich in April, earned the second Top 10 win of his career when he downed World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round.