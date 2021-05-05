Rafael Nadal began his bid for a sixth Madrid Open title in simple fashion on Wednesday, easing past youngster Carlos Alcaraz 6-1, 6-2 to reach the last 16.

Nadal, who returned to number two in the world last week after his thrilling win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Barcelona final, strolled past his 18-year-old opponent in the Spanish capital.

Ranked 120 in the world, Alcaraz walked out to fans singing “happy birthday” and later received a cake as he celebrated his birthday playing against his childhood idol.

Alcaraz battled bravely and even broke his compatriot Nadal’s serve in the second set but was predictably overwhelmed by one of the game’s greats in a match that lasted one hour and 17 minutes.

“The victory in Barcelona helped me a lot. Things have got better since,” said Nadal, reserving special praise for his vanquished opponent.

“He has a lot of potential. He’s young and a good guy. He already has a great level of tennis today, but I really believe that he’s going to be a fantastic player in the near future.

“I wish him all the very best. (As a) Spanish player and Spanish (tennis) fan, I really believe that we need somebody like him, and it’s great to have him here.”

Nadal will take on Alexei Popyrin in the next round after the Australian knocked out rising star Jannik Sinner 7-6 (7/5), 6-2.

Clay king Nadal will already have his eyes on a record-extending 14th French Open triumph, where victory this year would also edge him ahead of Roger Federer’s 20 major titles and to the top of the all-time men’s list.