The Ekiti State chapter of the National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations on Thursday expressed dismay at the growing rate of kidnappings and other heinous crimes in the state.

It urged government to live up to its constitutional responsibility of protecting lives.

NACOMYO’s Ekiti State Coordinator, Tajudeen Ahmed, said in a statement that government should pay abductors ransoms to bring relief to families of victims.

He said the call had become necessary because the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria states that “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government”.

Ahmed said: “One of the most traumatic woes the nation is facing is kidnapping. The roads are laden with kidnappers who are taking advantage of terribly bad portions. This has no doubt made road transportation a risky endeavour in Nigeria.

“In Ekiti State, people are being kidnapped not only on the roads, but from the comfort of their homes and business premises.

“This is a new variant of kidnapping and it is more virulent and catastrophic. People can no longer guarantee their safety even in their homes. There is no safe haven any longer in Ekiti State.

“The kidnap of a retired U.S. military officer, Jide Ijadare, last September at his palm oil factory at Ijan Ekiti during which one person was killed and the kidnap of popular fuel dealer, Sulaimon Akinbami, at his business premises, are examples of the new variant of kidnapping in the state.”

Ahmed said in view of the Constitutional provision, Governor Kayode Fayemi should pay the N60 million demanded by the kidnappers of Akinbami from his Security Vote.

He added: “We equally request the governor to henceforth pay ransom on all kidnap victims from his Security Votes.

“In this way, the governor will be living up to the dictates of the Constitution.

“As much as we will continue to pray for the safe and quick release of Akinbami, who is one of the past State Coordinators of NACOMYO, we urge government to expedite actions towards securing his freedom.”

—