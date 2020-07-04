The National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture has promised to use its expertise to ensure the success of Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, recently appointed as the Managing Director, Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority.

Hajia Saratu Aliya, the NACCIMA President, pledged the support in a commendation message she signed on Friday relating to the appointment, where she indicated that the new NEPZA boss had the pedigree to reposition the Authority for better results.

Aliya commended President Muhammadu Buhari on Prof. Adesugba’s choice.

“Adesugba is equipped with all the skills and qualities required to flourish in his new office and we are ready to mobilise the necessary support and resources to ensure his outstanding success and performance,” the NACCIMA boss said.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that President Buhari’s approval of Adesugba’s appointment was contained in a letter addressed to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, dated June 26.

Aliya described the appointment as “a timely gesture critical to the nation’s economic growth trajectory and the effective implementation of the Economic Recovery Growth Plan.”

She described Adesugba as “an accomplished specialist in investment promotion and economic development”, adding that his sterling credentials were a reflection of inherent quality in the Organised Private Sector in Nigeria.

She added: “We are confident that his academic exposure, proficiency in institutional reforms and pedigree in business promotion and development will add value to the attainment of NEPZA’s core mandate as the regulator of free trade zone schemes in Nigeria.”

Aliya further assured the Federal Government of the cooperation of NACCIMA as a leading member of the OPS in its administration’s quest for inclusive growth and development of the Nigerian economy.