NACCIMA hails late Ogbeh’s commitment to food security, national development

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture has described the late Audu Ogbeh as a visionary leader devoted to agriculture, commerce and national growth.

Jani Ibrahim, NACCIMA’s President , in a statement issued on Sunday, said Ogbeh’s contributions as a farmer, policy-maker and statesman reflected his deep commitment to food security, commerce and national development.

Ibrahim said that the former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, who died on Saturday, brought to public service a rare combination of practical farming experience and policy expertise.

“Mr Ogbeh understood that the strength of a nation lies in the harmony between agriculture, industry and commerce.

“His reforms during his tenure as minister sought to transform Nigeria’s agricultural landscape, recognising that food security is closely linked to national security and economic prosperity,” he said.

According to Ibrahim, Ogbeh’s establishment of Efugo Farms in Makurdi, with its rice mills, cashew plantations and poultry operations, demonstrates his belief in local production as a pathway to economic self-reliance.

He also reiterated Ogbeh’s intellectual versatility, describing him as a man equally at ease discussing literature, political theory and agricultural innovations.

According to the NACCIMA boss, Ogbe’s creative works enriched Nigeria’s cultural space.

“His leadership style was defined by integrity, vision and hard work. He embodied the productive citizen who translates ideas into tangible benefits for society,” he said.

Ibrahim expressed NACCIMA’s condolences to Ogbeh’s wife, Justina Obehi, his children and the entire family, praying God for the fortitude to bear the loss.

“Ogbeh has ploughed his final furrow on this earthly plane, but the harvest of his ideas, courage and commitment to excellence will continue to nourish Nigeria for generations to come.

“In honouring his memory, we commit ourselves anew to the ideals he embodied: integrity in leadership, excellence in service, and an unwavering belief in the productive capacity of the Nigerian people.

“May his soul rest in peace, and may his exemplary life continue to guide us in our mission to build a prosperous and equitable Nigeria,” Ibrahim said.

