NACA mourns HIV/AIDS response pioneer, Umaru Shehu

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has expressed sadness at the death of one of Nigeria’s pioneers in HIV/AIDS response, Emeritus Prof. Umaru Shehu.

Prof. Shehu died at age 97.

The Director General of NACA, Dr Gambo Aliyu, told newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja that Shehu was a towering figure in the medical world and a champion of healthcare advancement in Nigeria.

“Prof. Shehu’s lifelong dedication to medical excellence and his tireless efforts to improve healthcare systems have left an indelible mark on our nation.

“As we, at NACA, reflect on his outstanding contributions, we draw inspiration from his legacies,’’ Aliyu said.

He said that Shehu’s pioneering work did not only enrich the understanding of medicine but also saved many lives.

“We are honoured to have had such a distinguished figure among us.

“His passing represents a profound loss to the entire medical community, but his enduring legacy as a pioneer and visionary will continue to guide our efforts to combat HIV/AIDS and improve healthcare in Nigeria.

“As we bid a solemn farewell to Prof. Shehu, may his soul find eternal peace,” he said.

Shehu served as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, from 1978 to 1980.

Also Read:

He held visiting professorship at the School of Medicine, University of North Carolina, U.S., from 1976 to 1977.

Shehu was a foundation Fellow of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, West African College of Physicians, Nigerian Academy of Science, and Faculty of Community Medicine (Nigeria).

In 1991, he was appointed an Honorary Consultant Physician, and in 2000, he was made a Professor Emeritus.