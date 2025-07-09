NABTEB releases FTC entrance results, only 39% scored above 50%

The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) has revealed that only 39 percent of candidates who took the 2025 entrance examination into Federal Technical Colleges scored 50 percent and above.

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the board, Dr Aminu Mohammed, disclosed this on Wednesday in Benin while announcing the results of the recently conducted National Common Entrance Examination.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the announcement marked the commencement of a three-day exercise for selecting and placing students into the colleges.

Mohammed stated that the 39 percent pass rate accounted for 9,389 of the total 24,074 candidates who participated in the examination.

He added that only 1.31 percent, representing 316 candidates, scored 70 percent and above in the technical examination.

“Furthermore, 316 candidates accounting for 1.31 percent attained scores of 70 percent and above, while 14,685 candidates constituting 61 percent scored below 50 percent.

“Additionally, the results indicated that eight candidates representing 0.03 percent achieved the highest rank,” he said.

Mohammed urged stakeholders participating in the selection and placement exercise to carefully identify and admit students best suited to benefit from the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes offered by the colleges.

“I look forward to a fair, transparent and merit-based selection process that attracts the most talented and motivated students.

“By getting this process right, I am confident that we can set our students up for success and enhance the reputation of our institution,” the NABTEB boss said.

He commended the Federal Government’s renewed interest in TVET and the invaluable contributions of the Minister of Education and the Minister of State for Education to the initiative.

In his remarks, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, urged administrators in the sector to implement the government’s policies.

Also Read

These policies, he said, were aimed at improving the lives of children, colleges, and the nation at large, despite the daunting challenges they presented.

The minister was represented by Dr Muibat Olodo, Director, Technology and Science Education in the ministry.

Alausa stated that the ministry had established two additional colleges in Enugu State and Plateau to enhance access to technical education.

The minister said efforts were ongoing to establish three new colleges to ensure that each of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory had at least one federal technical college.

NAN reports that principals of Federal Technical Colleges attended the exercise from across the country, as well as officials from the Federal Ministry of Education, board staff, and other key stakeholders.

Post Views: 9