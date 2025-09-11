NABTEB releases 2025 results, surpasses previous year’s enrollment by 37%

The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB, on Thursday, released the results of its 2025 in-school National Business Certificate/National Technical Certificate (NBC/NTC) examinations.

The Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the NABTEB, Dr. Mohammed Aminu Mohammed, officially declared the results released on Thursday.

He said the outcome showed tremendous improvement in performance of the candidates during the exams and a 37 percent increase in the 2025 enrollment figures compared to 2024.

Mohammed said that about 80,000 out of the over 92,000 candidates that enrolled for the 2025 June/July examinations had credits in English and Mathematics.

Also, he said that 61,104 candidates representing 68.18 percent of the candidates that sat for the National Business Certificate (NBC) and National Technical Certificate (NTC) examinations had five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics.

Mohammed said the 2025 performance surpassed that of the June/July 2024 NBC/NTC examinations results, where 44,000 candidates representing 65.34 percent scored five credits and above including English Language and Mathematics, and 62,235 candidates, representing 92.42 percent obtained five credits and above with or without English Language and Mathematics.

He said that the Board also achieved increase in the number of candidates that enrolled for the examinations and number of centres used for the conduct of the exams compared to its enrollment figures and number of centres used last year.

He revealed that out of the total number of candidates graded for the examinations, 57,651 (62.07%) were males while 35,224 (37.93%) were females.

He further revealed that there was a significant decrease in the number of cases of examination malpractices in 2025 compared to the immediate past year.

Mohammed said: “The NABTEB examinations were conducted nationwide from Monday, 16th June to Thursday, 17th July, 2025.

“A total of 92,875 candidates registered for the examinations in 1,892 centres as against 67,751 in 1,708 centres in 2024, which represents 37.08% and 10.77 percent increase in enrollment and number of centres respectively.

“Analyses of the enrollment indicate that candidates enrolled for 16 Engineering Trades, seven Construction Trades, nine Miscellaneous Trades, four Business Trades, and 16 General Education Subjects.

“A total of 89,621 candidates were graded for the examinations, which represents 96.50 percent of the total enrolment.

“Furthermore, 57,651 (62.07%) males and 35,224 (37.93%) females enrolled for the examinations.

“In English language, 85,476 were graded with an overall pass of 79,575 (93.10%) and 5,901 (6.90%) fail. However, in comparison with the 2024 results, 63,866 (95.87%) pass and 2,753 (4.13%) fail.

“In Mathematics, 85,805 were graded, the overall pass is 81,172 (94.60%), and the fail is 4,633 (5.40%), but in comparison to 2024 results, 60,849 (91.39%) pass and 5,738 (8.61%) fail.

“This infers that more candidates passed Mathematics while fewer candidates passed English Language this year when compared to last year’s examination results.

“The analyses further revealed that 61,104 candidates representing 68.18% of the candidates that sat for the NBC/NTC examinations scored five credits and above including English Language and Mathematics.

“A total of 74,633 candidates obtained 5 credits and above with or without English Language and Mathematics, which represents 83.28% of the candidates who sat for the same examinations.

“Comparatively, this performance is better when compared to the previous year’s June/July 2024 NBC/NTC examinations results, where 44,000 candidates representing 65.34 percent scored five credits and above including English Language and Mathematics, and 62,235 candidates, representing 92.42 percent obtained five credits and above with or without English Language and Mathematics.

“It was observed that 435 (0.47%) candidates out of the 92,875 who enrolled were involved in 516 incidences of examination malpractices, as against the 2024 record of 349 (0.52%) candidates’ involvement in 524 incidences.

“This is a decrease in the incidence of examination malpractices as recorded in this year 2025 June/July NBC/NTC examinations.”

Mohammed further observed that in today’s 21st-century world, driven by innovation and knowledge economy, the need for comprehensive Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), which exposes candidates to needed technical and vocational skills is highly crucial.

He also disclosed that the NABTEB has commenced registration of candidates for the 2025 November/December NBC/NTC and ANBC/ANTC examinations.

He said: “Prospective candidates can access the NABTEB portal

@novdec.nabteb.gov.ng or visit any State or Zonal Office to obtain guidelines for registration.”

He thanked the Ministers of Education for their “unwavering support, especially in the launch of the new TVET initiatives on Friday, 30th May 2025, which has given TVET the needed boost to translate Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda in empowering Nigerian youths with 21st-century skills necessary for closing the skills gap in our industries.”

He also lauded his colleagues from the Federal Ministry of Education, NABTEB management, and staff for their roles in achieving the milestone of releasing the results in record time.

