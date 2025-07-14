NAAT announces date for commencement of nationwide protest

The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) says it will commence a nationwide protest on August 6, 2025 over the non implementation of all outstanding issues reached with the Federal Government.

Abubakar Yusuf, the General Secretary of the association, said this in a letter he addressed to branch chairmen of the association.

A copy of the letter, titled: “Commencement of Sensitisation and mobilisation on preparation for an impending industrial action,” was made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

Yusuf said the decision to embark on the nationwide protest was taken at the end of the National Executive Council (NEC) at the 59th regular meeting held at the Yobe State University, Damaturu from July 2 to 3.

He said: “The NEC in-session, after reviewing the progress on the trade dispute declaration, took into consideration, the non-action by government and the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum on July 4, 2025, indicating total neglect of our plight by the federal government.

“Consequent upon the above, NEC has approved embarking on an industrial action to press home our demands.

“The first nationwide protest by all branches will hold on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

“The 2nd nationwide protest by all branches will hold on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, while the third national protest in Abuja will hold on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

“All Branch Chairmen are hereby directed to commence sensitisation and mobilisation of NAAT members in their Branches towards actualisation of the above plan of action.”

According to Yusuf, the protest is on the need for the federal government to address all NAAT’s outstanding issues as contained in the document for declaration of Trade Dispute by NAAT against the Federal Ministry of Education.

He said the issues in contention include mainstreaming of allowances of NAAT members into salaries.

For example, field trip, student/technologist staff ratio supplementation, Students Work Experience Programme (SWEP), and call duty allowances.

Others, according to him are the release of N50 billion to settle the outstanding claims of Earned Allowances of NAAT and other unions members in view of the injustice meted against the unions.

He called for the completion of the renegotiation of the FGN/NAAT 2009 agreement exercise, payment of the three and half months withheld salaries, release of enabling circular for career progression to CONTISS 14 and 15 for Academic Technologists, among others.

Yusuf appreciated the support and cooperation of all NAAT members and assured members of timely resolution of all the issues at stake.

