NAAJ welcomes new Agric Minister as AFAN calls for greater collaboration

The Nigerian Association of Agricultural Journalists (NAAJ) has commended President Mohammadu Buhari on the recent cabinet reshuffle and the appointment of a new Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development to drive the nation’s food security objectives.

Speaking on the appointment of former Minister of Environment, Mohammed Mahmoud Abubakar, as the new Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, NAAJ President, Mr. Emmanuel Ogbonnaya, expressed optimism that the agricultural sector will now receive the needed direction it was lacking in reaching its true potential.

He further urged the new agric minister to foster collaborations among the stakeholders across all value chains and the 36 states, including the FCT, to help secure Nigeria’s food aspirations.

Ogbonnaya said, “The Nigerian agricultural sector holds enormous potential and opportunities if adequate innovation and investment is put into it and the necessary infrastructure that could enhance productivity in agric business put in place.

“Unfortunately, the former minister did not show enough commitment to the revitalization of the sector as the shortfall in food supply and the attendant high costs has aggravated the plight of many Nigerians.”

Ogbonnaya urged the new minister to take full advantage of the print and electronic media as partners in progress, in transmitting timely and relevant information to agric practitioners and also to showcase laudable milestones under his leadership.

Meanwhile, the All Farmers Association of Nigeria has also congratulated the newly appointed Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, and wished him every success in his new job.

AFAN in a statement noted that the Buhari administration is committed to achieving food security for the country within the shortest possible time hence the leadership change at the FMARD.

Welcoming and congratulating the new agric minister, AFAN President, Arc Kabir Ibrahim, said “Nigerian farmers assure you of full cooperation and pray to Allah to guide you in your new assignment”.