Na’Abba’s death shocking, devastating – Tanko Yakassai

An elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, has described the death of Ghali Na’Abba, as shocking and devastating.

Yakassai’s reaction while speaking to newsmen, in Kano.

He said: “Ghali is my son; he grew up to hold a position of authority, and his renowned principles on separation of power made him a Speaker’s speaker.

“He died when his services were needed most.”

Na’Abba, the 8th Speaker of House of Representatives died in Abuja on Wednesday morning, at the age of 65.

He represented Kano Municipal Federal Constituency and won election to the National Assembly on the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party

(PDP) in 1999.

He became the Speaker of the House after Alhaji Salisu Buhari was forced out of the Assembly over certificate forgery.

Yakassai added: “Ghali’s death at this point of our march to nationhood is simply irreparable.

“The late Speaker treated both his seniors and younger ones with respect and dignity.

“I, therefore, want to commiserate with the Na’Abba’s family in particular, Kano State and Nigeria in general over his demise.

“I pray to Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him al jannatul firdaus.”